President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said he seems to be firing government officials almost everyday after removing 64 administrative employees at the Bureau of Customs.

Duterte earlier said he relieved 64 Customs officials and asked them to report to his office. But in his latest speech at Camp General Aguinaldo at Quezon City, he confirmed firing them.

“Yesterday, I removed the entire administrative section of Customs. I removed them all, 64 of them. I told them to report (to me),” Duterte said.

“I’m --- it seems to be that I’m firing people almost everyday despite the fact that most of them, the majority of them, were my companions, were my friends who helped me win the mayorship in 1988 in Davao,” he said.

The President reiterated that he did not want corruption in the government, recalling the removal of Government Service Insurance System President and General Manager Jesus Clint Aranas.

“But sad to say, I said I know how to return an honor. All that I ask is that you avoid corruption. The Customs according to some, they can’t stop (corruption)… I had enough so I said, 'This will not really stop? All of you leave',” said Duterte.

According to the President, he sacked the BOC employees after someone told him to remove everyone in the agency to get rid of corruption.

However, he retained Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

He reiterated his advice to Filipinos to report to him or fight back at officials who are doing illegal activities, such as corruption.

Last Thursday, Duterte said the 64 personnel could face charges over alleged corruption in the agency and he ordered the relief of the employees involved pending investigation against them.

"I was reading the dossier from all intelligent sources. If I can dismiss them, I will be dismissing something like 64 Customs employees," he said.

But that time, he said the BOC employees were not yet fired from the agency.

He had said he would call the employees allegedly involved in the corruption in a meeting in Malacanang this coming week. Ella Dionisio/DMS