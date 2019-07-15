The number of injured persons in Surigao del Sur after it was hit by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake rose to 59, according to Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Caraga Region.

Based on the latest report, those injured came from the municipalities of Lanuza, Carmen, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal, Compostella, and Tandag City.

Victims were brought to different hospitals for treatment. Some of the victims were injured after structures in the area collapsed due to the earthquake.

OCD also said that the estimated cost of damage due to the collapsed structures, including houses, reached P9.565 million.

In Carmen, several structures collapsed, such as the ceiling of a Catholic church and wall in a stall in a public market. Also partially or totally damaged were the local government’s water system, a barangay hall, and about 200 houses.

In Cantilan, some structures were also damaged, such as houses, an inn, and a restaurant. Two of the affected bridges were also not passable.

The old public market and the district hospital in Madrid collapsed while a fire truck and a police vehicle were damaged due to the building that crumbled.

A total of 14 houses were totally damaged while 74 were partially damaged in Carrascal and an electric post toppled down along the national road.

In Lanuza, its church also incurred major damages, the walls of the two buildings being constructed collapsed and some houses were also damaged.

OCD said 206 families or 826 individuals in nine barangays from Carmen and Lanuza were affected.

The regional disaster agency is under blue alert status due to the incident.

The magnitude 5.5 quake, which struck Caraga region early Saturday morning, had the epicenter at Carrascal, Surigao del Sur. Ella Dionisio/DMS