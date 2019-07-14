An alleged member of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in an encounter with government troops in Negros Occidental on Saturday morning.

Capt. Cenon Pancito, public affairs office chief of the 3rd Infantry Division, said troops of 62nd Infantry Battalion encountered around 15 rebels within the borders of Carol-an, Kabankalan and Upper Carol-an, Ayungon all in Negros Occidental around 5 am.

“The encounter transpired while the troops are conducting combat operations upon receiving information from the local populace regarding the presence of armed men in the area,” he said.

Pancito said the 20-minute firefight resulted in the death of one rebel and recovery of materiel.

The recovered items include one M-16A1; one anti-personnel landmine; two improvised black bandolier; 237 rounds of live ammunition 5.56mm ball; two rifle grenades, 10 rounds of live ammunition 7.62mm ball (AK-47); one round of live ammunition of 40 mm (high explosive); one 30 cap aluminum magazine assembly; three 20 cap aluminum magazine assembly; subversive documents with high intelligence value; four backpacks and personal belongings.

Pancito said there were no casualties on the government side.

“Government troops are now conducting follow-on operations to ensure the security and safety of the civilians and to run after the fleeing CPP-NPA terrorists,” he said.

Pancito said Lt. Col. Egberto Dacoscos, commanding officer of the 62nd Infantry Battalion assured the public the Army will continue to protect the people of Negros and will end the NPA’s terroristic activities.

Major General Dinoh Dolina, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, recognized the cooperations of citizens. Robina Asido/DMS