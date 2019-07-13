A former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman is the new commander of the Army's 2nd Infantry Division.

Capt. Patrick Retumban, public affairs chief of the 2nd Infantry Division, said Brig. Gen. Arnulfo Marcelo Burgos Jr. replaced Brig. Gen. Elias Escarcha during a ceremony presided by Lt Gen Macairog Alberto, the Army chief, at Camp Capinpin, Tanay Friday.

"Brig. Gen Burgos is a member of PMA 'Maringal' Class of 1988 and the 39th Commander of the 2nd Infantry (Jungle Fighter) Division," he said.

Burgos was AFP spokesman from 2010 to 2013.

Retumban said "Lt. Gen Alberto congratulated Brig. Gen. Burgos for the well-deserved designation".

He said Alberto urged Burgos “to continue the Army’s operational momentum in this critical part of our land.”

"He (Alberto) ended his remarks by commending Brig. Gen. Burgos for the “excellent job that he did as brigade commander,'' Retumban said.

In his speech, Burgos expressed his gratitude to President Rodrigo Duterte “for his unwavering trust and confidence in entrusting upon my shoulders the security of the areas in the immediate south of our duly constituted government’s seat of power.”

"The men and women of the 2nd Division will be active members, partners and participants in Regions 4A and 4B’s Task Forces to End Local Communist Armed Conflict he said.

Retumban said "RTF ELCAC 4A is the first to be organized in the country with 2nd ID as the pioneering Army unit since August 2018. Robina Asido/DMS