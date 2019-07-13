The head of the Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Friday said it is unnecessary for the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to probe alleged casualties of the government's war on drugs.

"We don't need probably anybody or even especially international human rights committee to conduct investigation. We have our own CHR (Commission on Human Rights) which is perfectly working," Albayalde said in an interview.

Albayalde made the statement after the UNHRC adopted the resolution to conduct a comprehensive probe on extrajudicial killings and human rights violations caused by the government's anti-drug operations.

"We have our own laws, constitution. Our human rights are perfectly protected by our constitution and by our laws," Albayalde added.

He also pointed out the council's lack of focus on PNP's internal cleansing operation and cases they have filed against erring policemen.

"We filed more than 300 cases against our personnel compared to the 82 charges filed against our personnel initiated by the CHR," Albayalde stressed.

"My question is, why are these not being highlighted despite of our relentless and resolute campaign against illegal drugs? Why do they highlight the more than 257,000 arrest compared to the 6,600 deaths in police operations?," he added.

Albayalde said PNP will depend on the government's decision to approve UNHRC's probe in the country.

The PNP chief said Filipinos should avoid putting the country in "bad light."

"Let us not put the nation in bad light. We (Filipinos) are the ones who say that the numbers are bloating even without justification and records and then say it to the international community," he said.

These information, according to Albayalde, creates a misconception that there are killings everyday in the country. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS