President Rodrigo Duterte slammed on Friday Iceland and 17 other countries which voted for and paved the way for the adoption of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights Council ( UNHRC) resolution calling to investigate the killings in the Philippines due to the government's war on drugs.

In a speech during the 28th Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Anniversary held in Camp Aguinaldo, Duterte said those countries do not understand the seriousness of the drug problem.

"They couldn't understand, these sons of a b****, that we have a problem," he said.

"Iceland? What's the problem of Iceland? Just ice. That's your problem. You have too much ice and there is no clear day or night there. It's like always 4 o'clock in the afternoon during the day, even the night. So you can understand why there is no crime. There is no policeman either and they just go about eating ice," Duterte said.

Iceland initiated the resolution against the Philippines and this was supported by 17 countries during the the 41st session of the UNCHR in Geneva on Thursday.

"These stupid, they don't understand the social, economic, political problems of the Philippines," Duterte said, citing how the Philippines has become the transshipment point of illegal drugs.

Apparently further justifying his war on illegal drugs, Duterte said 12,000 barangay captains in the country are into "narco business, coupled with some mayors."

He recalled that he even warned the local government officials during the start of his administration not to commit the mistake of going into drugs because it would destroy the country and "I will kill you."

"So what's wrong? I'm asking the human rights people. Is it wrong to say, 'If you destroy my country, I will kill you?' Is that a crime for a president, mayor, or a governor to say that in public?" he said.

Duterte also said he sees politics in the criticisms against his administration as he accused detained opposition Senator Leila de Lima of being behind it.

"They believed the hook, line and sinker that De Lima is a political prisoner. But let's leave it at that because if we started to raise our defenses and elaborate now, you'll have to go into a scandal-ridden topic which is not appropriate for men and women like you who do not what to hear it. But I know most of you already watched it," Duterte said, apparently referring to De Lima's alleged sex scandal.

Iceland and the other European countries which backed the adoption of the resolution have raised concern over the thousands of individuals killed in the war on drugs in the Philippines.

The government has recorded over 6,000 killings during the anti-drug operations since the intensified campaign against illegal narcotics was launched in July 2016.

But Duterte's critics have said the death toll in the war on drugs has reached 27,000. Celerina Monte/DMS