Water level in Angat Dam plunged anew to below critical level on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

As of 6 am, Pagasa recorded the dam's level at 159.63 meters, about 0.37 meters below Wednesday's record of 160.30 meters.

According to the weather bureau, the current level in the watershed is considered as critical for water supply and is past the dam's 160 meters low level mark.

"Based from Pagasa projections, the prevailing weakened southwest monsoon or Habagat resulted in the absence of significant rainfall in the Angat Dam and Angat Watershed," the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) said in a statement, citing Pagasa's weather report.

NWRB said they are hoping for monsoon rains and tropical cyclones within the dam's watershed to replenish supply.

"It is our hope that the monsoon rains and the forecasted tropical cyclones this month will come earlier to help in the early recovery of Angat Dam," the board said.

To alleviate the effects of the dam's below critical water level, the water resources board said it will maintain the current allocation of 36 cubic meters per second or 3.1 billion liters of raw water for domestic and irrigation use.

"The public can support our efforts in preserving water in Angat Dam by enhancing our water conservation initiatives like harvesting and recycling rainwater pouring in Metro Manila," NWRB said.

"Responsible use of water is equally important to ease the water demand from Angat Dam and aid in its recovery," the board added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS