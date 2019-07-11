The Philippine National Police (PNP) said ''continuing peace and order campaign of the government significantly contributed in creating a secure environment'' not only for Filipinos but also for foreigners.

“The PNP welcomes the new survey ranking the Philippines as the 24th best place to live and work following the US ranked as 23rd and ahead of China ranked as 26th,” Police General Oscar Albayalde said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

“This only shows that the continuing peace and order campaign of the government significantly contributed in creating a secure environment where our fellowmen and even foreign tourists feel safe to work, live and do business in our country,” the PNP chief added.

Albayalde also cited the Department of Tourism’s latest data showing a 9.76 percent increase in tourist arrivals compared to last year.

According to the Department of Tourism, from January to May, a total of 3,489,270 tourists visited the Philippines.

“All these surveys and data indicate a positive outlook of our peace and order situation and an affirmation of our accomplishments in the campaign against criminality, illegal drugs and corruption,” he said.

The 2019 HSBC Expat’s annual survey was conducted among 18,000 expats across 163 markets where living, career opportunity and life are the metrics used. Ella Dionisio/DMS