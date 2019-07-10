The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Tuesday ordered its Internal Affairs Service ( IAS) to lead the investigation on the death of a three-year old girl who was allegedly used as a "human shield" in an anti-drug operation in Rodriguez, Rizal on June 30.

In a press briefing, Police General Oscar Albayalde said he ordered the IAS on Monday to handle the case.

"I've directed the IAS to take the lead and expedite the conduct of investigation," he said.

"Although without directive they (IAS) conduct motu propio investigation but just the same we gave (the order)," he said.

The incident was first lead by the regional investigation units of Region 4A (Calabarzon).

On the ballistics examination, Albayalde reiterated it will take some time as 20 firearms are being looked at.

"There are still no results on the ballistics. We have to wait for the ballistics examination because a minimum of 20 firearms are being examined," he said.

A police report said Myka, daughter of one of the suspects targetted in the operation, was allegedly used as "human shield" which resulted to her death.

The chief of police of Rodriguez, Rizal and 19 others involved in the operation were relieved to facilitate the investigation. Ella Dionisio/DMS