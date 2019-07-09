The head of the Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Monday called the latest report of Amnesty International on the government's war on drugs "stereotyping".

"Well they always say that. I think that is a stereotyping already," Police General Oscar Albayalde said in an ambush interview.

The statement came after Amnesty International said alleged extrajudicial killings in the country continues under the administration's campaign against illegal drugs.

The human rights watchdog also Central Luzon is the new "killing field" of the country where they named Bulacan province as the epicenter of extrajudicial killing after they recorded 542 deaths last 2018.

Albayalde questioned the Amnesty International, saying there is no report from Bulacan Provincial Police Office.

"Is that continuing? There is even no report from Bulacan and it's not only probably from Bulacan. Remember our campaign against illegal drugs is nationwide," he said.

The PNP chief assured the public their operation will always be within the bounds of the law.

He added these allegations police were involved in killings were never proven.

"These kinds of allegations are allegations that have never been proven," he said.

Albayalde said the country has a watchdog, the Commission on Human Rights.

"So why do we need other human rights institutions? We have our own CHR that is perfectly working. They are our watchdog," he said.

Police Colonel Chito Bersaluna, the Bulacan provincial director, said they respect the human rights of a person, whether a victim or suspect.

"Our police is just doing their job and we also sacrifice our life and career for our Filipino. Based on our records, we were able to arrest more suspects who peacefully surrender during our operations," he said.

However, Bersaluna did not provide the numbers of their arrests in his statement.

"But if they will offer violent resistance and will use violence and fire a shot, we are ready as well," he said.

Bersaluna said they will not tolerate their officers that will be proven guilty of violating human rights.

"That is my strict order and instruction to our police officers here in Bulacan to follow the PNP Operational Procedures, the implementing law in our country and respect human rights," said Bersaluna. Ella Dionisio/DMS