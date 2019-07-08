Authorities on Sunday recovered seven bricks of alleged cocaine amounting to P35 million at the coastal area in Mauban, Quezon province.

Report from the Quezon Police Provincial Office said that at around 1pm, their police personnel responded to a report that seven bricks of cocaine were at the coastal area of Sitio Bulwagin, Barangay Cagsiay 1, in Mauban.

The concerned citizen who reported to the police said they discovered the cocaine while having a family picnic at the beach.

The alleged bricks of cocaine, wrapped by packaging tape with Rockstar energy drink logo, weighed around seven kilograms with an estimated value of P35 million.

Said illegal drugs would be brought to police laboratory for examination. Ella Dionisio/DMS