Malacanang advised on Friday those who would file impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte to "conduct reality check" to prevent embarrassment.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said any Filipino could file an impeachment complaint against the sitting President.

"The Office of the President can not and will not dissuade those individuals and groups, including left-leaning ones, to initiate such an action before the Congress, as the same is recognized by our Constitution," he said in a statement.

However, an impeachment complaint against Duterte would be misplaced and "absolutely baseless in fact and in law," he said.

Fisherfolk's group Pamalakaya has threatened to filed an impeachment complaint against Duterte when Congress opens later this month.

The group accused Duterte of committing treason and violation of the Constitution in relation to the West Philippine Sea issue.

According to some quarters, including Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, Duterte should protect the Philippines' marine resources within its exclusive economic zone as provided in Section 2, Article XII of the Constitution.

The constitutional provision specifically states: The State shall protect the nation’s marine wealth in its archipelagic waters, territorial sea, and exclusive economic zone, and reserve its use and enjoyment exclusively to Filipino citizens.

Duerte has earlier said insisting such provision with China was only for the “thoughtless and senseless.”

Duterte was accused of violating the Constitution for allegedly allowing Chinese to fish within the Philippine EEZ to the detriment of the Filipinos.

Duterte has said he has a mutual agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding fishing arrangement in the South China Sea, including the Philippine EEZ.

Panelo said Duterte is "fealty to his sworn oath under the Constitution of serving and protecting the Filipino people, who in turn have given the highest satisfaction, approval, performance and trust ratings in political polling history."

"The Palace is therefore confident that no impeachment complaint against PRRD ( Presidential Rodrigo Roa Duterte) would prosper. As a friendly advice, we suggest that these people first conduct a reality check to avoid embarrassment," he stressed. Celerina Monte/DMS