At least 200 persons suffered from alleged food poisoning during the celebration of former First Lady Imelda Marcos' 90th birthday in Pasig City on Wednesday.

A report from Philippine Red Cross ( PRC) said the incident happened around 11:20 am at the Ynares Sports Complex with estimated 2,000 participants believed to be supporters of the Marcos family.

The victims suffered vomiting and dizziness.

"Eight PRC ambulances responded to an alleged food poisoning in a private celebration at the Ynares Sports Complex at 11:20 this high noon, July 3," PRC said in its Twitter account.

The Pasig City Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Council recorded 242 victims as of 3 pm.

They were sent to different public and private hospitals outside the city.

Victims who felt well after the incident returned to the party.

It was reported there are two set of meals served during the party, one for the VIPs and for regular guests.

Some victims said they feel sick after eating chicken adobo while some after drinking water.

Police Colonel Rizalito Gapas, Pasig City police chief, said in a radio interview they will gather samples and will send these to a laboratory for testing.

"We will (send to) laboratory water, food... of course we look at everything," he said.

The party continued despite the incident.

The Marcos family left the party venue around 4pm and promised to help the victims. Ella Dionisio/DMS