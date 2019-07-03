The Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP) said there is a ''very high'' probability that suicide bombers caused the explosion in Indanan, Sulu last Friday.

“The issue about whether suicide bombing or remotely detonated remains an issue but the likelihood that it was a suicide bombing is very high,” Western Mindanao Command Chief Major Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said in a phone-patch interview with defense beat reporters.

Eight persons, including three soldiers, died in the twin blast at a military camp.

Sobejana also mentioned there is a possibility the improvised bomb was denoted by another suspect.

“The other possibility that the bomb was detonated remotely by somebody observing him, maybe their handler, we are not yet 100 percent certain that it was a suicide bombing. There is a high probability. Even the child that was able to get inside the compound, he can be detonated remotely by somebody,” he said.

Sobejana said the body of one of the alleged bombers was claimed by his relatives at the morgue in Camp Teodulfo Bautista in Busbus, Jolo on Sunday.

He said the alleged bomber was identified by the claimants as Norman Lasuca, 23.

“His mother Vilma and brother Alhussin claimed the head of Norman Lasuca (alleged bomber),” he said.

Sobejana said, according to Vilma, his son who is a member of the Abu Sayyaf under Hatib Sawajaan left their home on 2014.

“Based on the story of his mother, her child studied elementary in Sulu but was not able to reach high school. He was born in Brgy. Astorias, Jolo, Sulu and left their house on 2014. They only saw him now that he is dead,” he said.

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Benjamin Madrigal said although one of the remains was claimed the military is still validating the identity of the alleged bomber.

“Apparently they said he (one of the alleged bomber) is Tausug but when you see the feature of his face, Malay, either Indonesian, Malaysian or Filipino… it will only be determined if we will see the (result) of the DNA testing,” he said.

“If those who claimed are his real family, if he is really a Filipino, it’s a new development. Because from what we know so far there is no Filipino suicide bomber. That is why I am saying that we should be careful until we have proven that they are the real relatives and if he is really a Filipino and if it was a suicide bombing,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS