President Rodrigo Duterte appealed on Tuesday to the police and military not to stage a coup against him.

Duterte made the statement during the 72nd anniversary of the Philippine Air Force at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

"I know that the Armed Forces and the police will have to decide one day somehow. Do not do it please during my term," he said.

"I told you before all you have to do if you don't like me, do not bring your weapons and mechanized armor there. Just call me and we’ll have coffee and I am ready to say, 'It’s yours for the taking'," Duterte said.

In the same speech, Duterte expressed hope to complete the P139-billion worth of 16 projects under the Second Horizon of the Revised AFP Modernization Program during the last three years of his administration.

"I am hoping and praying that before my remaining three years will expire, that all of these things especially the labelled 'Horizon Projects' of yours will be completed during my term," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS