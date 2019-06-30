A Philippine Navy landing dock ship and the three vessels of Escort Flotilla 1 of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) conducted maritime engagement activity in Sulu Sea on Friday morning.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said landing dock (LD 602) BRP Davao Del Sur undertook a maritime engagement activity with JMSDF Escort Flotilla 1 composed of JS Izumo (DH-183), JS Murasame (DD-101) and JS Akebono (DD-108) off the waters of Cagayan de Tawi-tawi or the Mapun Island within the Sulu Sea.

“BRP Davao Del Sur accorded the customary meeting procedure with the flotilla which culminated with a photo exercise. JMSDF’s SH 60K helicopters and a PN’s maritime patrol aircraft, C90 participated in the activity,” he said.

“This cooperative engagement is a prime opportunity for the PN and JMSDF to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationship and partnership among like-minded navies to promote peace and stability in the region,” he added.

Zata did not specify the nature of the maritime activity.

Zata said the ships of Escort Flotilla 1, led by aircraft carrier JS Izumo, the largest destroyer of JMSDF, are set to arrive in Subic Bay for a port visit on Sunday.

He said the vessels will arrive at Alava Wharf of Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) in Olongapo City around 10 am.

He said a welcome ceremony and a press conference will be held at the port.

Zata said the personnel and vessels of the JMSDF will stay in the country until July 3.

The visit of Escort Flotilla One is the third by JMSDF vessels in the country this year. Robina Asido/DMS