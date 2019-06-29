Foreign students can avail of the free ride program of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) which starts July 1 as long as they are enrolled.

DOTr Media Relations Officer Richard Vargas told The Daily Manila Shimbun on Friday foreign students are entitled to a free train ride in the MRT-3, LRT-2 and PNR as well as the exemption in airport and pier terminal fees.

"Foreign students may avail these as long as they are enrolled in Filipino schools or universities," Vargas said in a text message.

The program is an initiative launched by DOTr on Thursday, which aimed to ease transportation woes of students and their parents.

The program allows students from elementary to college including those studying in technical and vocational schools to ride trains with no fares and be exempted from paying terminal fees in airports and piers handled and owned by Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

According to DOTr, students should present their valid school IDs or registration forms with photo to avail of free rides and free terminal fees.

MRT-3 rides are free for students from 5 am to 6:30 am and 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

For LRT-2 students are not required to pay fare from 4:30 am to 6 am and 3 pm to 4:30 pm. PNR is free for students from 5 am to 6 am and 3 pm to 4 pm, the transportation department said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS