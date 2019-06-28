The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said they trying to find out why they were not able to hit their targets based on the latest Commission on Audit ( COA) report.

“We are researching data and possible reasons why we missed the targets,” Police Colonel Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun.

Based on the COA report, the PNP only managed to arrest 19.37 percent of the most wanted persons in their list despite a 51.75 percent target.

Also, the COA report showed arrests within 30 days of persons with warrants were at 34.70 percent, lower than their target of 60 percent.

The PNP attained 464,661 out of its 522,301 target on criminal investigations.

In terms of response, COA said the PNP responded to 99.09 percent of crime incidents within 15 minutes.

On the conduct of foot and mobile patrol operations, the PNP exceeded on their 15.4 million targets after conducting 16.6 million operations.

However, only P137.489 million worth of deliveries were recorded out of a total P1.347 billion worth of mobility equipment, firearms and other procurement.

COA noted the increase in salary and wages of PNP personnel from P41.9 billion in 2017, to P74.7 billion in 2018.

Banac said COA gives a comprehensive performance evaluation report that will help them improve their performance.

“They give us their findings and recommendations and allow us to explain reasons and circumstances why we miss targets,” he said.

“Through this, we can improve on our performance both administrative and operational aspects the following year,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS