Senate President Vicente Sotto III said on Thursday that calling for exclusivity in marine resource in the West Philippine Sea is difficult.

"It’s very difficult to say that there is exclusivity when it is underwater," Sotto said in a television interview over ANC.

Sotto said some marine resource that could be exclusively found in the waters of China's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) might be found in Philippines' waters due to "migration."

"If we want to be technical about it then relate it to the constitutionality on what should be owned by us. There are exclusive types of fish that are only found in China but can be found in here because of migration perhaps," he explained,

Sotto later issued a statement at the Senate website after drawing flak due to his statements.

“My comments on WPS (West Philippine Sea) and its resources was a tongue-in-cheek statement. Sadly only few can understand,” he said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS