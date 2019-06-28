President Rodrigo Duterte may tap the military if security at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is not improved and for barter activities in southern Philippines.

Duterte warned of bringing in the Air Force to the country's premier airport after his surprise inspection early this month where he expressed his dismay over flight delays.

He also previously ordered the airport authorities to stop the "tanim-bala (planting of bullets)" activities of some unscrupulous employees.

"I'm warning that if that NAIA is not --- the security is not improved there --- I will order the Air Force to take over. Because you must remember I declared a national emergency when I started as President. And I would invoke it," he said in his speech on Wednesday night during the 122nd founding anniversary of the Presidential Security Group.

Duterte said he would resume barter activities in Mindanao, but not in Zamboanga. "It will be controlled by the Navy," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS