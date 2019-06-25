President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he has appointed Cebu City Police Office chief Col. Royina Garma as general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office ( PCSO).

Garma has replaced retired Marine general Alexander Balutan, who was dismissed from his post last March due to alleged corruption.

"Balutan has been out. Garma will replace him," he told reporters after watching the premier screening of "KontrAdiksyon," a movie about the government's war on illegal drugs at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

Garma has availed of early retirement at the Philippine National Police. Celerina Monte/DMS