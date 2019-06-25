The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Monday said the operating level of Angat Dam may normalize by September or October.

In a phone interview, Pagasa hydrologist Danny Flores said this is possible as around two to three typhoons enter the country during those months.

“Assuming rains will continue, even if it doesn’t hit land it can help in adding water to the dam,” he said.

He said for Angat Dam to reach the 180 meter minimum normal operating level, at least 300 millimeters of rainfall are needed.

“But only typhoons can bring that amount of rainfall. Around one or two typhoons, then Angat Dam will back to its normal operating level,” said Flores.

Asked if the low pressure area located at 610 kilometer east of Casiguran, Aurora may help, Flores said it’s possible once it reaches Central Luzon.

The low pressure area is expected to intensify into a tropical depression within 48 hours, said Pagasa's latest forecast.

“If monsoon rains will reach Central Luzon then rain will be experienced in Angat. It will not restore its normal operating level but it will help in lessening the rate of decrease in water level,” he said.

The water level of Angat Dam as of 6am is 159.09 meters.

Flores said the long dry season was one of the reasons the water level in Angat Dam declined.

“The water was not replenished since there is no rain but the supply continues,” he said.

The last time Angat Dam hit its lowest level was in July 2010 when it reached 157.57 meters.

But National Water Resources Board Executive Director Sevillo David said if the country is expecting rain only by next month, the water level of Angat Dam will reach its lowest level by the end of this week.

“If the current situation continues and without significant rainfall, we might breach that lowest recorded level of 157.57 meters by the end of the week,” David said in a TV interview.

Water interruption continues in some parts of Metro Manila as the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) cut allocation for the two concessionaires on Saturday to 36 cubic meters per second from 40 cms. Ella Dionisio/ DMS