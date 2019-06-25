President Rodrigo Duterte and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha have agreed to further strengthen relationship of the two countries across all areas of cooperation, such as trade and investments, security and defense, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges.

Duterte and his Thai counterpart held bilateral talks before the President returned to Manila on Sunday night from his attendance at the 34th ASEAN ( Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit in Bangkok.

"Both leaders lauded the seventy years of deep friendship and bilateral relations between their respective countries," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

He said Duterte also took the occasion to congratulate the Thai leader on his recent reappointment as prime minister, as well as for Thailand's successful hosting of the ASEAN Summit.

Panelo said the Palace views Duterte’s third visit to Thailand a success.

"He was able to clearly articulate the stance of the Philippines on regional and global concerns, without being distracted in his commitment to bring a comfortable and secured life for all Filipinos, through his call of increased cross-border trade with our key allies in the region, and top Thai investors," he said.

Duterte also looks forward to the next gathering of ASEAN leaders with other dialogue partners in Bangkok, before the end of the year, he added. Celerina Monte/DMS