Terrorism, illegal drugs, and climate change were among the topics discussed by President Rodrigo Duterte in his intervention at the plenary session of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok.

"Terrorism, violent extremism and transnational crimes continue to threaten our security. They divide our communities, destroy families, and undermine the growth we fought hard to achieve," Duterte said on Saturday.

Duterte urged ASEAN member countries to combat illegal drugs.

On climate change, Duterte said countries ''most responsible'' for the phenomena, which causes horrendous natural disasters, ''to account, to answer.''

"We must hold countries most responsible for climate change to account, to answer. We must adapt and build our resilience by advancing initiatives that care for the people and the environment," he said.

Duterte showed his support for the ASEAN Technical and Vocational Education and Training Development Council, the improvement of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and the Fourth Industrial Revolution expected to mitigate poverty and connect socio-economic gaps.

Duterte encouraged greater people-to-people connectivity and the mobility of tourists, students, and skilled workers. He also advised partner nations to tackle human trafficking issues.

"As we facilitate people's mobility, it is imperative that we promote and protect their rights, especially those who are vulnerable. Let us, therefore, implement more effectively ASEAN instruments that combat human trafficking and promote rights of migrants and persons with disabilities," Duterte said.

He said the Philippines will adopt four important documents including The ASEAN Leaders' Vision Statement on Partnership for Sustainability, the ASEAN Leaders' Statement on the ASEAN Cultural Year 2019, the Bangkok Declaration on Combating Marine Debris in ASEAN Region, and the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Outlook. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS