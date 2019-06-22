Three alleged high-ranking members of New People's Army (NPA) surrendered to government troops last June 18 in Surigao del Norte.

Lt. Ken Enciso, civil military operations chief of the 30th Infantry Battalion, said arrested were "Alias Yam, female, 21, a political instructor of SYP16C, Alias Ronie, male, 21, former Vice Commanding Officer of SYP16A and Alias Apol, 20, Vice Squad Leader of SYP16B all from Guerrilla Front 16, Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee."

Enciso said the rebels also surrendered high powered firearms to the troops of 30th Infantry Battalion last Tuesday.

Enciso said "the three surrendered personalities are now being provided with food, clothing and shelter while their benefits under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local integration Program (E-CLIP) are being processed".

"Their surrender was very timely as PRRD renewed his call to the NPAs to drop their arms and talk peace instead," he said.

"These former NPAs mentioned the weakening support of their masses that affected their morale to continue the armed struggle," he noted.

"A number of their newly-recruited fighters and seasoned red fighters consequently left without any permission and went into hiding," he added. Robina Asido/DMS