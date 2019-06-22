Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez on Friday said the issues in the West Philippine Sea doesn't affect commercial activities between the Philippines and China.

In a press briefing in Bangkok, Lopez said there are no restrictions on commercial vessels and transaction from the Philippines to China and vice versa.

"We see that there’s free flow of goods. There is no restrictions on the commercial vessels and transaction of incoming and outgoing goods," he said.

"Also with our operation, our trading with other countries. So I think for me, there is no effect. Our trading is continuous," he added.

Lopez said the issue on the Code of Conduct does not affect the economy.

''In fact, our exports to China grew faster. Meaning we are fast-growth there. As I said 10 years ago, China is number 3 or 4 in terms of largest trading partners, because we export a lot," he explained.

"Because those who has large export growth has also large import growth," he added.

Lopez said issues concerning the West Philippine Sea will not have any impact in terms of exportation and importation.

"So there’s no impact because that’s more of political security, geopolitical issue, not really economic in nature," he said.

Lopez also said the issue may not be raised during the meeting since the two boats were privately-owned.

"Offhand, if you will ask me, maybe they will not (discuss). Becase the two government is not involved in the accident. It's two boats of private fishermen," said Lopez.

He told the public to be cautious in responding to the incident.

"We should be calm about this. Let's not involve the governments and let's look on what happened," he said.

The Philippines and China are investigating the collision in the Recto Bank where 22 Filipino fishermen were abandoned by a Chinese fishing vessel after it rammed a part of the boat, causing it to sink.

Both the governments described it as a "maritime incident" but the Philippine government said whether ramming is intentional or not, the act of abandonment was evident and the Chinese fishing vessel should be accountable. Ella Dionisio/DMS