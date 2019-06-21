The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is trying to confirm if 10 Malaysians kidnapped on Tuesday near Sabah are in Tawi-Tawi.

It was reported that they (abdutors and their victims) were already at Tawi-Tawi area, but we are still confirming that," said AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr.,

Madrigal added that authorities are also confirming the nationality of the kidnap victims.

"The nationality is still being identified, because there are Badjaos who are Malaysian," he said.

Madrigal said the AFP is coordinating with its Malaysian counterpart regarding the incident.

A Malaysian online news site said armed men believed to have links with the Abu Sayyaf abducted 10 fishermen off the waters of Lahad Datu, Sabah around 2 am last Tuesday.

The abductors reportedly fled towards the southern Philippines within the area of Sitangkai, Tawi-Tawi. Robina Asido/DMS