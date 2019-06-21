President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said he signed the promotion of some military officers before he leaves for Bangkok to attend the 34th ASEAN ( Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit on June 21.

During his visit at the 8th Infantry Division of Philippine Army in Camp General Vicente Lukban at Catbalogan, Duterte said he signed a lot of promotions.

“So that’s the only thing I can leave (for you). I have a lot of jobs. I signed a lot (of documents)....I signed them all. A lot of you will be promoted,” he said.

“Because I will leave, I will go home to Davao then Bangkok (Thailand), us. I have an ASEAN meeting that’s why I rushed it… Next week your (promoted) generals will be released, those major (general), those lieutenant general. So congratulations to those who will get promoted,” he added.

Duterte visited the camp to honor slain and injured soldiers following recent clashes with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

“With such valiant troops in the service of flag and country, I am confident that we can end the communist-terrorist scourge here in Region 8 sooner rather than later,” Duterte told the 8th Infantry Division.

“This is why I encourage the remaining rebels to repudiate your outdated ideology, abandon your extremist activities, and return to the fold of the law.”

Duterte assured them of full government backing to fulfill their duty of securing the nation and protecting the people.

“This administration will work hard to meet all of your needs and that of your families, and all I ask is that you perform your responsibilities to the best of your abilities,” he said.

“It is now, more than ever, that we need to work hard and work together, if we are to bring the real, lasting, and meaningful change for the country,” he said,

He also acknowledged the efforts of the troops in supporting more than 450 joint anti-illegal drug operations and their significant accomplishments in combatting CPP-NPA terrorists in Eastern Visayas.

Duterte conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu to soldiers who died and wounded during separate clashes with the NPA in Samar.

Receiving the Order of Lapu-Lapu Rank of Kampilan were Cpl. Eduardo Vigilia Jr., Cpl. Mark Lester Amparo, Pfc. Joseph Salonga, Pfc. Mark Louie Lantecsi, Pfc. Mark Kevin Frigillana, Pfc. Joemar Glenn Seligbon, Pvt. Delio Amaro, Pvt. Joseph Renel Gentalian, and Pvt. Rex Español.

The Order of Lapu-Lapu is given to persons in government or private sector who have rendered extraordinary service or have made exceptional contributions to the success of the President’s campaign or advocacy.

The Kampilan medal is conferred on persons who were seriously wounded or suffered great loss of property as a direct result of their participation in such action.

He also led the handover of the Order of Lapu-Lapu Rank of Kalasag to the dependents of the soldiers who died during an April 23 ambush in Samar.

The soldiers (killed-in-action) posthumously given the Order of Lapu-Lapu were Cpl. Robert Bueno, Cpl. Alix Saliwan, Pfc. Danilo Constantino Jr., Pfc. Arthur Garcia, and Pvt. Elben Lagrimas.

The Kalasag medal, on the other hand, is awarded to officials and personnel of the government and private individuals who lost their lives as a direct result of their participation in an activity pursuant to a campaign or advocacy of the President.

"I am thanking you for serving your country, period. Do not nurture loyalty to a person. You always look at the flag as the symbol of our unity and hard work," said Duterte. Ella Dionisio/DMS