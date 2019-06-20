Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana called on the Filipino people to support the reinstatement of mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program.

“As a nation, we should celebrate the birth of our national hero who dazzled the world with his wisdom and love for learning, brought great pride to the Malay race and uplifted the dignity of the Filipino,” said Lorenzana.

“In the spirit of Dr. Rizal’s birthday, I call on every Filipino to rally behind the reinstatement of mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program in our school system to instill in our youth the values of patriotism, sense of duty and service, discipline and leadership,” he noted.

President Rodrigo Duterte certified a bill restoring ROTC as urgent during the last Congress.

“It will better prepare them to take on challenges that are bigger than themselves, just as Rizal did,” he added.

Lorenzana said the “One Defense Team joins the nation in commemorating the 158th birth anniversary of Dr. Jose P. Rizal.”

“May his example of love for God, country and humanity inspire us, especially our youth, to courageously protect our country and our identity, serve our fellow Filipinos and sacrifice for the greater good,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS