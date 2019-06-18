After days of being silent, President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday called the collision between a Filipino and Chinese fishing vessel in Recto Bank a "maritime incident".

During the 121st anniversary of Philippine Navy in Sangley Port, Cavite, Duterte said he will not issue a statement until he heard the side of the investigation of the Chinese government.

"The collision that happened, that is a maritime incident," Duterte said.

"A maritime incident is a maritime incident. I will not issue a statement because there is no investigation and no result," said Duterte.

He said there are rules to be considered whether for a military confrontation, mistaken identity attack, fishermen's boats, or aircraft carrier bumping a fishing boat.

"We are ruled as a civilized nation and as a member of the community by the laws that govern whatever happens in the seas as we go along our businesses," he said.

Duterte told the public to wait and give the other party the "right to be heard".

"Don't believe in fool politicians. You want to bring the Navy (ships) there. You do not send gray ships there. That's only a collision of vessels. You know that's miscommunication," he said.

Duterte said he loves action but he is not in his "boyhood age" anymore and has a duty to protect the nation as the president.

"With all the anger, even urging sending gray ships in (South) China Sea. You know, I want that. If I can decide, I want action but I'm not in my boyhood age anymore," he said.

"I have a duty, a burden sometimes more than I can carry," he added.

Duterte reiterated that he is not ready for a nuclear war with China.

"Do not make it (collision incident) worse... We are not ready (for a war with China). We will never be ready for a nuclear war," he said.

"We are doing it the right way. Stay out of trouble. Just build on our own. Let's not meddle for now. Do not allow a little maritime accident or intentional (make you) go to war," he said.

Last June 12, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced that a Chinese fishing vessel abandoned 22 Filipino fishermen after hitting their vessel near Recto Bank along the West Philippine Sea.

Malacanang then called the action "outrageous, barbaric and uncivilized".

On January 15, the Chinese Embassy in Manila admitted a Chinese fishing vessel was involved in the incident but "denied" it is not a "hit and run" but rather an "unintentional collision".

The Chinese Embassy added that the vessel was besieged by around seven to eight Filipino fishing vessels.

Malacanang said they will wait for the investigation of the investigation of China and their own investigation to find out what happened and what action should be taken.

The 22 fishermen and their vessel arrived in Mindoro Occidental over the weekend. Ella Dionisio/DMS