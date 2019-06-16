Alleged New People’s Army (NPA) members attacked a police station in Bukidnon Wednesday night, a military official said Saturday.

Brigadier General Edgardo De Leon, commander of the 403rd Infantry Brigade, said armed men believed to be NPA terrorists fired at the municipal police station in the middle of Brgy. Halapitan, San Fernando, Bukidnon around 11 pm.

He said “the policemen on duty responded by assaulting the perpetrators who immediately ran away from their position.”

De Leon said there were no casualties while authorities recovered seven empty shells and a round of misfired ammunition for M-16 rifle.

“Traces on the ground indicate around two to three individuals could have perpetrated the gunfire,” he said.

The 88th Infantry Battalion immediately conducted pursuit operation and established checkpoints.

De Leon said the incident is a clear violation of the International Humanitarian Law.

“The police station is there as a public service facility. The policemen on duty were providing assistance to the people and maintaining peace and order. They are not involved in counterinsurgency operations, thus are protected by Humanitarian Law,” he said.

“It is condemnable that the NPA terrorists did not exercise 'precaution' in firing their guns towards the middle of a civilian populated area. The CPP-NDF must discipline the NPA by directing the NPA to respect humanitarian law,” he stated.

De Leon added that human rights group “Karapatan which pretends to be the watchdog on IHL must investigate the growing number of IHL violations perpetrated by NPA terrorists in Bukidnon.” Robina Asido/DMS