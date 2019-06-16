The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) officially announced on Friday that the rainy season has begun after a three-month dry season.

Pagasa said the weak El Nino condition which was reported on Feb. 20 '' may likely continue during the June-July-August 2019 season."

Pagasa said of Saturday, water level at La Mesa Dam is at 68.54 meters, 11.61 meters below normal.

Angat Dam's water level is at 163.12 meters, 46.88 meters off from normal, added Pagasa.

"The occurrence of scattered to at times widespread rainfall associated with the southwest monsoon during the past few days as observed by most Pagasa stations in the western section of the country confirms the onset of the rainy season over the areas under Type I climate," Pagasa said in a statement.

The weather bureau said western sections of Luzon and Visayas will experience rainfall which can be "generally near to above normal" for the whole month of July. Below normal rains are expected in Mindanao and Southern Visayas, Pagasa added.

Pagasa said even during onset of rainy season, monsoon breaks or breaks in rainfall can still occur and might last for several days or weeks.

"Pagasa will continue to closely monitor the situation and updates/advisories shall be issued as appropriate. The public and all concerned agencies are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts of the rainy season," the bureau added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS