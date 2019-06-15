President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday warned officials of KAPA Community Ministry, Inc that once they were arrested their case will be "non-bailable".

During his speech in General Santos City, Duterte said under the law, large scale of estafa is non-bailable.

"KAPA is a continuing crime. Until now they are still doing it. Some of their branches are still operating. I ordered the police and the National Bureau of Investigation to arrest them because large scale estafa, under the law created by Congress, is non-bailable," he said.

"All of you from KAPA, if your name is there in the list as benefactor or sponsor, you better watch out because once you are arrested, it’s non-bailable," Duterte added.

Duterte said if Congress sees something that is harmful to the Filipino, that is the time that they create a law.

"In general it is called fraud --- massive fraud. On the books, swindling on a large scale, many of them. It is swindling. And that is called the Ponzi formula," he said.

"Now if you disobeyed a law made by Congress, I will be the one to implement it. Don’t blame me because I was not the one who created that law," he added.

Duterte said Ponzi style has been in the country for a long time adding it existed when he was still a fiscal in Davao City.

He said if he doesn’t implement the law, an impeachment case will be filed against him.

"That’s my responsibility. I’m the one who guards and implements the law. The Congress is the one that creates it. If we have a misunderstanding, let’s go to the Supreme Court which is the last body and where you can appeal," said Duterte.

The president said the operation of KAPA will be stopped and shall stop immediately.

"And the pastor --- you saw that everytime I talk to the pastor, the fool keeps on… He will let this story circulate afterwards. Your hell is waiting for

you. You pastor, you are a swindler. You better watch out. Next time you should watch out," said Duterte.

Duterte also said Legacy Platinum is also into investment scam.

"If you invested 100,000 ( pesos), they will give you a car. With the 100,000 that you invested, you were able to have car. So you will roll the amount. The following month you have 200,000 ( pesos). You roll it again. So you would decide to just invest all your money there," Duterte explained.

"That is the same scheme used by everyone. It’s called pyramiding, but it’s

inverted. It starts small and gradually grows larger. They will continue to steal from you, I mean receive money from you," he added.

Duterte reiterated his advice not to believe in something "too good, to be true". Ella Dionisio/DMS