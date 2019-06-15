All 27 Filipino crew members of the two oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday are safe, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

In a radio interview, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said he has been told by Labor Attache to Muscat Ponciano Ligutom crew members of the attacked tanker were able to avoid any harm.

"There was an attack there, but, fortunately, we have no countrymen that are among the casualties," said Bello.

Bello issued the statement after two tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

The two ships -- one carrying oil and the other transporting a cargo of chemicals -- were struck in international waters by still unknown attackers.

Reports said crew members were evacuated via life rafts, which were rescued by a ship headed to the United Arab Emirates.