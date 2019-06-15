The 22 Filipino fishermen involved in the collision between their fishing vessel and a Chinese ship last Sunday in the West Philippine Sea will finally return home to Occidental Mindoro.

Brigadier General Edgard Arevalo, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines ( AFP), said the turnover of the 22 fishermen to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources was held Friday afternoon at BRP Ramon Alcaraz.

The Philippine Navy was represented by Commodore Antonio Palces, commander of Naval Forces Southern Luzon and the representative of NTF ( National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea. Eleazar Salili, the Mimaropa regional director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, represented BFAR.

Arevalo said members of local and national media boarded the LC295 BRP Tausug to cover the event.

"Upon boarding in the PN vessel, and enroute to Occidental Mindoro, the 22 fishermen were given initial medical check up, medicine, hot meal, and spaces for rest," he added.

Arevalo said "the AFP may assist the relevant government agency that may conduct a formal inquiry on the incident."

"But on top of it, we will as we did upon learning of the incident, come to the aid and succor of fellow Filipinos in need," he said. Robina Asido/DMS