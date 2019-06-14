Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the Chinese government were informed about last Sunday's collision between the Filipino and Chinese fishing vessels in West Philippine Sea.

"They already know. They were already informed by the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs)," Lorenzana told reporters in an interview in General Santos City Thursday.

Lorenzana said the Chinese government is also ''conducting investigation''.

He said he may call the Defense and Armed Forces Attache (DAFA) of China if their inquiry confirms the ship which hit and abandoned the Filipino fishermen near the Recto Bank in West Philippine Sea was a Chinese fishing vessel.

"No not yet, until such time that we are very sure because during the incident the area was dark. We are just relying on the statement of the fishermen that the ship that hit them was a Chinese ship. That was my basis when I say that it was a Chinese fishing vessel," he said.

Lorenzana said he is waiting for the findings of the Western Command of the Armed Forces of Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard.

"I'm waiting for the formal investigation and the investigation of the PCG and Wescom because we only based ( our report) on the initial statement of our fishermen," he said. Robina Asido/DMS