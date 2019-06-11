President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to improve conditions at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport ( NAIA) after making a surprise inspection at one of the terminals early Monday morning.

According to Malacanang, Duterte made the visit at NAIA- Terminal 2 around 2am after hearing reports about flight delays and cancellations.

His surprise inspection lasted to 20-30 minutes where he talked to the passengers and apologized to them for the inconvenience caused by the disruptions.

Duterte vowed to come up with a remedy within a month.

He was joined by Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Ed Monreal, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Director General Capt. Jim Sydiongco, Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez, and Davao businessman Sammy Uy.

Duterte also talked to airline and NAIA officials to know whether there are flight diversions and if affected passengers are given incentives to ease their inconvenience.

Duterte was briefed by a Philippine Airlines (PAL) manager and a NAIA-Terminal 2 airport duty manager on the flight woes and explained actions being undertaken to normalize the situation.

He discussed how flight aberrations could be minimized and what actions could be employed by the government, particularly the Department of Transportation, to solve the problem in the long term.

After the surprise inspection, Duterte took a break at one of the food kiosks at the airport.

This is the first time Duterte visited the country's main airport. Ella Dionisio/DMS