Malacanang has assuaged concern over the increase in inflation rate in May, saying that prices of oil and the effects of El Nino phenomenon are expected to taper off.

"We assure our countrymen that the minimal increase in the inflation rate is a circumstance that does not toll the alarm bells," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Inflation rate in May hit 3.2 percent, which economic managers have attributed to a slight increase in some agricultural food products like vegetables, fish, and fruits, as well as in housing, water, and utilities.

Quoting the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Panelo said the rise in inflation was within the 2.8-3.6 percent range estimated by the BSP, "hence, there is no cause for alarm."

He noted that high spending in food and alcoholic beverages during the preceding campaign period coupled with the rise of international prices of fuel which is beyond the government's control, and aggravated by the El Nino phenomenon in the peak summer of month of May, resulting in food price inflation of fish and vegetable, spiked the inflation rate.

"Both factors are expected however to taper down," Panelo said.

He said prices of goods would go down when the full impact of rice liberalization is felt.

Further quoting the central bank, Panelo, also chief presidential legal council, said that there was no indication of trend reversal on the inflation after it came from a decline prior to May. Celerina Monte/DMS