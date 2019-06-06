President Rodrigo Duterte said he was ready to die with the government troops as he visited them in Sulu province on Tuesday.

Duterte's trip to Camp General Teodulfo Bautista in Sulu was not announced as he conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu to 11 soldiers wounded during the May 31 encounter with the Abu Sayyaf at Barangay Pansul in Patikul.

"At the time that you need your commander-in-chief to be with you, beside you, and to die with you, I'm here with you," he said.

Duterte also vowed to provide the hazard pay for soldiers during the past months.

Government forces have been pursuing the Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sulu.

While Islam is a great religion, Duterte said it has been corrupted by Islamist extremists.

He vowed not to tolerate the brutality of the terrorists. Celerina Monte/DMS