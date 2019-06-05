The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) welcomes the Senate's unanimous approval of the House Bill 8833 known as “Act Establishing and Constructing the Philippine Coast Guard Hospital.”

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Public Information Office of PCG said “Coast Guard Commandant Elson Hermogino expressed elation over the unanimous approval” of the bill.

“The Commandant also thanked Representative Cesar Sarmiento of Catanduanes and Representative Federico Sandoval of Malabon who started the measure and sponsored the House Bill in Congress,” it stated.

“The Senate yesterday, with 21 Senators approving the measure, put into fruition the PCG’s much needed solution for the health programs for its personnel,” it noted.

“The Senate Bill 2128, sponsored by Senator JV Ejercito, seeks to establish a hospital that will provide comprehensive and total health care services to all PCG personnel and employees, their dependents and retired uniformed personne,” it added.

According to PCG, under the measure the dependents “includes the legitimate spouse who is not a PCG personnel or employee, legitimate, legitimated, illegitimate and acknowledge children, legally adopted or stepchildren below 21 years old; children of PCG personnel and employees over 21 years old who are unmarrried and unemployed, or who are incapacitated and incapable of self-support due to mental, physical or any disability; and parents who rely upon the PCG personnel or employee for financial support.”

Following its Senate approval, “Captain Lisabelle Villanueva, head of PCG’s Legislative Affairs said the bill will now be forwarded to Malacañang for approval of the President.” Robina Asido/DMS