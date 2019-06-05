Philippine National Police ( PNP) General Oscar Albayalde on Tuesday said the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) still needs improvement, especially once it's implemented.

Albaylade, in a TV interview said the ROTC the government is planning to revive should not be the same as it was before.

"That is true that there are abuses, alleged corruption... these are things we have to correct. We have to improve the process. We have to improve how we train our youth," Albayalde said.

"We have to discipline not only students but also the instructors," he said.

The PNP chief said they support the revival of ROTC.

"We fully support that. In other countries, they have ROTC."

Since he just came back from his working visit abroad, Albayalde gave Israel as an example of the countries which implements ROTC.

"In Israel, (its) mandatory to enlist for two years in Army," Albyalade said.

He added a small country like Taiwan has it that's why the Philippines should have the same, especially that there are threats in the country.

"And most importantly, we have to develop the sens of patriotism and nationalism among the youth," said Albayalde.

"I don't see anything wrong with ROTC. During our time, it's four years in PMA (Philippine Military Academy) so what more if only( it is) 2 years and it's not even everyday," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday has certified as urgent the bill making the ROTC mandatory. Ella Dionisio/DMS