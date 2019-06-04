Malacanang said on Monday "respect" should be extended to everyone, including the Cabinet officials, following remarks by broadcaster Erwin Tulfo against Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rolando Bautista.

"Not only for Cabinet members. Respect should be given to everyone," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a press briefing.

Panelo made the statement after Tulfo lambasted Bautista, a decorated retired military general, during his radio program over a state-run radio station on May 28 when the latter refused to be interviewed and asked that a letter be sent to his office regarding the request.

Bautista's former colleagues from the military issued statements expressing support to the retired military official.

The Philippine National Police, through the order of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano, also a retired military general, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines have decided to withdraw police and military detail to Tulfo and his brothers.

Tulfo's program was not aired at the state-run Radyo Pilipinas on Monday.

It was not sure yet if his program was removed

Panelo, however, noted that Tulfo apologized over his ranting.

But he also said the Palace also respects the "outrage" expressed by Bautista's former colleagues at the Philippine Military Academy.

"Well, as far they are concerned, yes. That’s their right. They feel that their fellow member has been gravely offended and they rose to the defense," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS