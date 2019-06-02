Malacanang Palace on Saturday said President Rodrigo Duterte's four-day working visit in Japan, which resulted to P288 billion worth of signed business deals between the two countries strengthened its ties with the Asian power.

In an official statement after Duterte arrived Saturday morning, Palace said the visit has made the country's "strategic partnership" with Japan "on an even stronger footing."

"President Duterte and Prime Minister Abe agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in infrastracture development, trade and investments, agriculture, labor, defense, maritime security and maritime domain awareness, people-to-people exchanges, and the pursuit of just and lasting peace and progress in Mindanao," it said.

The country landed P288.804 billion worth of business deals during a meeting between top Filipino and Japanese business executives at a forum led by the Department of Trade and Industry.

"More than five billion US dollars worth of business deals, which are expected to generate 82,737 jobs, were signed during the said forum," Palace said.

Abe during the bilateral meeting in Tokyo has also pledged strengthened support the the peace process in Mindanao and the Duterte administration's "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure program.

According to the Palace, Japan has committed 25 billion yen for the development of Mindanao will cover roads, vocational training facilities and equipment, development of water supply in Bangsamoro and livelihood projects for the residents.

The two state leaders discussed bigger opportunities for the economic growth of the two parties as well as Japan's possibility of accepting skilled foreign laborers. They also exchanged views on regional maritime security, non-traditional threats, and securing peace amid tensions in Korean Peninsula and in the South China Sea.

In his message during the 25th Nikkei International Comference, Duterte addressed the challenge of climate change and expressed "the destruction caused by natural disasters is more painful for developing nations and for the poorest of the poor."

Duterte said developed countries should take greater accountability regarding the issue.

Palace also added that Japanese tourism industry partners have expressed positive views in conducting businesses in the Philippines and affirmed that the country has "remained one of the preferred tourism destinations of Japanese nationals."

Duterte in return assured Japanese businessmen that corruption will never be tolerated and that Philippines is a "safe and profitable destination for their investments."

"The President likewise lauded the Philippines-Japan partnership as one that 'empowers rather than fosters dependency' and is the 'kind of relationship that we [the Philippines] seek with other countries'," Malacanang added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS