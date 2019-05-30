Professor Randolf David of the University of the Philippines won the Grand Prize of the Fukuoka Prize, the Japanese Embassy announced Wednesday.

The 73-year-old David, who is a columnist of the Philippine Daily Inquirer is the first Filipino to win the Grand Prize, the embassy added.

The other winners were Leonard Blusse of the Netherlands for the Academic Prize and Sato Makoto for the Culture Prize.

David played a ''a dynamic part in achieving social justice in the Philippines by sharing his knowledge as a sociologist widely through university education, TV programs and newspaper columns,'' the secretariat of the Fukuoka Prize committee said.

''His determined actions to improve currently existing society for the better by opening universities to the public and by working together with citizens or through overseas networks, has earned him high praise as a leading Asian public intellectual and intellectual activist. He has also contributed greatly to systematizing Asian Studies and training young academics,'' the Fukuoka Prize secretariat added.

The Fukuoka Prize was established by Fukuoka City, Japan, in 1990 as an award presented annually to honor the outstanding work of individuals, groups and organizations in preserving and creating the unique and diverse cultures of Asia.

In September, the laureates will be invited to Fukuoka for official events, including the award ceremony and public lectures. DMS