Around 40 bricks of suspected cocaine worth P218.4 million were recovered on the waters off Gubat, Sorsogon Monday afternoon.

According to Police Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, the Bicol regional spokesperson, the bricks were found in the waters off Barangay Bagacay around 2 pm.

Police investigation said the barangay captain reported three fishermen recovered three big boxes and nine smaller ones weighing a total of 39 kilos.

Initial report from the Philippine National Police Sorsogon provincial crime laboratory said the recovered substance inside the bricks yielded positive for cocaine. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS