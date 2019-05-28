The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday announced the arrest of an overstaying Japanese national wanted by authorities in Tokyo for embezzlement.

In a statement, BI Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) Chief Bobby Raquepo said Fuminori Sato, 37, was apprehended last Thursday at the headquarters of the Pasay City police station.

Pasay policemen earlier arrested Sato inside his hotel room based on a complaint filed against him for violating the Republic Act 9262 or anti-violence against women and children.

“He was released after posting bail when he was picked up by BI-FSU operatives who were armed with a mission order from (Immigration) Commissioner Jaime Morente,” Raquepo said.

Morente issued the mission order at the request of the Japanese embassy in Manila who informed the BI Sato is wanted for embezzlement, and that an arrest warrant was issued against him by a Japanese court.

According to Japanese police records, Sato was asked by a compatriot to keep her bank book back in 2012.

But he reportedly withdrew a sum of 200,000 yen or almost P100,000 for his personal use.

“We had to be very discreet as there was a threat that he would destroy the evidence against him if he knew of the arrest,” said Raquepo.

It was learned Sato is an undocumented alien as his passport expired more than two years ago and was never renewed.

Investigation revealed that the Japanese last arrived in the country as a tourist on December 4, 2013.

He will be deported for being an overstaying and undocumented alien after which he will be placed in the BI blacklist to prevent him from re-entering. DMS