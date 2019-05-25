The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) seized P3.2 million worth of illegally caught fishes from Palawan.

The PCG reported Thursday night that MV Alejandra carrying tubs of blasted fishes and suspected endangered marine species was apprehended last Monday.

A report reaching the Coast Guard said subject vessel departed Linapacan, Palawan last May 19 enroute to Del Pan Wharf in Manila and was allegedly carrying the contraband, the PCG report said.

"Upon receiving the report, the PCG immediately coordinated with BFAR Law Enforcement Team to apprehend the subject vessel", it added.

During the operation, the joint operation team boarded the vessel and examined the fish tubs.

"The team has confirmed that out of the 162 tubs being examined, 79 fish tubs contained positive blasted fishes with an estimated market value of P3,240,000," it stated.

"Another fish tub also contained endangered species such as stingrays and sharks," the report noted.

The PCG said the recovered "fish tubs with negative blasted fishes were turned over to the concerned consignees while positive blasted fishes were disposed to various charitable institutions."

"Meanwhile, the confiscated endangered species were subjected for further investigation and disposition," it stated.

The report also noted the "personnel of the Coast Guard Medical Service arrived at Coast Guard Sub-Station Del Pan and conducted an initial medical check-up to the 10 crew members of M/V Alejandrea before proceeding to Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center for final physical and medical examination." Robina Asido/DMS