Newly-elected Senator Imee Marcos said her win in the May midterm election does not mean their family is eyeing for revenge.

In an ambush interview on Wednesday at Pasay City, where the proclamation was held, Marcos jokingly said they have not slept because they don’t want to experience what her brother, Bongbong, experienced in the vice presidential race during the 2016 elections.

“We been through a lot and we are not thinking of vindication. So for all the bashers, haters, those who are mad at us, don’t be mad at me. I will not seek revenge… We will only do our job,” she smilingly told reporters.

She said their family is used to being a punching bag.

Imee Marcos is the second child of late President Ferdinand Marcos to have a seat in the Senate. Marcos himself was a senator from 1959 to 1965.

She contributed her victory to the “solid north”.

“I’m thankful to all the Ilocano people. Just like what was said in a series: the north remembers. I certainly will never forget. I’m really grateful to all Ilocanos, to the loyalists who remained with us, I will be more loyal to them,” Marcos said.

She also did not forget to thank all their supporters and President Rodrigo Duterte.

“In 1959, my dad became the senator for the first time as well and that was the eve of the great boom of 1960s. I feel the same kind of raging optimism now with President Duterte at the lead and I hope that progress and development of Philippines continues,” said Marcos.

Asked on what committee she wants to join, Marcos said she wants to focus on poverty and agriculture.

“Whatever is given to me, I will be very happy. Given a chance, I want to stay in poverty reduction, social welfare. I also want to be a member of the agriculture and finance...I can also fit in the local government… there are a lot (of committees), anything will be fine,” she said.

Marcos shunned speculations she will run for the presidency in the 2020 elections, saying they have not recovered yet on what happened to Bongbong.

“Bongbong can’t even have the (vice president) seat. That is too much,” she said. Ella Dionisio/DMS