Malacanang has expressed support on the proposed review on the memorandum of understanding on the protection of Filipino household workers in Kuwait.

This was after the death of Constancia Lago Dayag, who suffered serious injuries allegedly inflicted by her employer in the Gulf country.

"I think we should because according to (Labor) Secretary (Silvestre) Bello (III) there has been a breach in the agreement signed by the two countries," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a press briefing in response to the call of some migrants rights advocates for the review of MOU.

He said the Palace would wait for the report of Bello regarding the incident.

The Blas F. Ople Policy Center and the Migrante-Philippines reportedly demanded the review of the MOU.

In May 2018, the Philippines and Kuwait inked an MOU for more protection of OFWs in the Gulf country.

The MOU was reached after the diplomatic row between the two countries.

Duterte had threatened to pull out all Filipino household workers from Kuwait if the foreign government failed to provide more protection for them. Celerina Monte/DMS