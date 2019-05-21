Malacanang reiterated on Monday the public would know if President Rodrigo Duterte has a serious health problem.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the assurance after rumors circulated on social media last Sunday that Duterte was confined at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City because he was seriously ill.

"Let me assure the nation that if there is anything wrong with the President's health serious enough to be of our concern, he will tell us," he said in a press briefing.

Due to the rumors, Senator-elect Christopher "Bong" Go immediately came our with photos on his social media of the President, apparently to show that he was not seriously sick.

Panelo, in a statement on Sunday, said Duterte was neither confirming nor denying he went to the hospital.

Asked on what he meant by such statement, Panelo, in the same press briefing on Monday, said, "You draw your own conclusions."

The Constitution provides that in case of serious illness of the President, the public shall be informed of the state of his health. Celerina Monte/DMS